Survey: Parents Finishing Parts of College Applications

By

Scott Jaschik
July 26, 2017
Sixty-two percent of parents of high school seniors this year reported finishing parts of their children's college applications, according to results released today by Ruffalo Noel Levitz, NRCCUA, CollegeWeekLive and OmniUpdate. Full results of the survey of thousands of high school students and parents may be found here. The question on parents finishing applications was not asked in prior years, so there are no comparative data.

