Title
Anger at Hungarian University Over Honor for Putin
September 8, 2017
Several academic departments at the University of Debrecen, in Hungary, are protesting the decision to grant "honorary citizenship" in the university to Russian President Vladimir Putin (right), the Associated Press reported. The university is participating in the expansion of Hungary's only nuclear power plant, and Russia is supporting the project financially. But several departments have issued a statement saying that “the praise of autocrats is unacceptable to us. It is against everything we represent in our academic work.”
