Title

Bipartisan Policy Ideas on Higher Education

By

Paul Fain
September 20, 2017
Comments
 
 

The Urban Institute this week released 10 new papers from a high-profile bipartisan group of scholars and experts on federal higher education policy.

"The federal role in higher education has grown over the past two decades, and now a new administration has the opportunity to strengthen policies that support students and their colleges and universities," the institute said. "To help inform these decisions, we offer a series of memos written by a bipartisan group of scholars and policy analysts and rooted in an understanding of the importance and limits of the federal role in higher education."

The memos cover the following areas:

  • Data and transparency
  • Institutional accountability
  • Accreditation
  • Innovation
  • Work-force development
  • For-profit colleges
  • Understanding and modifying student behaviors and decisions
  • Pell Grants and student aid simplification
  • Student loan repayment
  • Private loan financing mechanisms

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Unabomber On-Screen
Why Racial Preferences Remain Wrongheaded
Let's Trash Unsupported Course Requirements

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Standards and Standardization
How Big is the LMS Market?
How Fellows Should Prepare for Tax Time at the Start of the Academic Year
Lower Ed in Higher Ed
Content Indigestion Is a Thing
Full “Dad” Mode

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top