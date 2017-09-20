Title
Bipartisan Policy Ideas on Higher Education
By
September 20, 2017
The Urban Institute this week released 10 new papers from a high-profile bipartisan group of scholars and experts on federal higher education policy.
"The federal role in higher education has grown over the past two decades, and now a new administration has the opportunity to strengthen policies that support students and their colleges and universities," the institute said. "To help inform these decisions, we offer a series of memos written by a bipartisan group of scholars and policy analysts and rooted in an understanding of the importance and limits of the federal role in higher education."
The memos cover the following areas:
- Data and transparency
- Institutional accountability
- Accreditation
- Innovation
- Work-force development
- For-profit colleges
- Understanding and modifying student behaviors and decisions
- Pell Grants and student aid simplification
- Student loan repayment
- Private loan financing mechanisms
