Title

Salesforce Launches Training for College Students

By

Lindsay McKenzie
October 4, 2017
Comments
 
 

Salesforce, the world’s largest customer relationship management platform, has announced a new classroom-ready training program called Trailhead for Students.

An expansion of Salesforce’s existing training platform Trailhead, Trailhead for Students makes it easy for educators to incorporate Salesforce training into an existing class, or deliver the training as a stand-alone class or boot camp, with ready-made curricula.

Designed in collaboration with universities, community colleges, education nonprofits and work-force development programs, Trailhead for Students aims to “get students ready for the Salesforce economy” with “résumé-worthy credentials,” the company said. The University of Massachusetts Lowell and the University of San Francisco are among about 70 educational partners using the new product.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Threat Level Normal
Let’s Get Up Off Our Knees and Talk
Coming to Campus to Teach Online

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ladders
Future Little Histories Books Inspired by 'A Little History of Economics’
Wow, That’s a Bad Idea
Sexual Misconduct on Campus
Falling Back in Love with My Degree (Part II)
Thinking About Campus Electricity While Reading 'Simply Electrifying’

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top