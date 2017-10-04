Salesforce Launches Training for College Students

Salesforce, the world’s largest customer relationship management platform, has announced a new classroom-ready training program called Trailhead for Students.

An expansion of Salesforce’s existing training platform Trailhead, Trailhead for Students makes it easy for educators to incorporate Salesforce training into an existing class, or deliver the training as a stand-alone class or boot camp, with ready-made curricula.

Designed in collaboration with universities, community colleges, education nonprofits and work-force development programs, Trailhead for Students aims to “get students ready for the Salesforce economy” with “résumé-worthy credentials,” the company said. The University of Massachusetts Lowell and the University of San Francisco are among about 70 educational partners using the new product.