ETS Validity Study on GRE for Law School Admissions

Scott Jaschik
October 31, 2017
The Educational Testing Service is today releasing a study that it says shows that the Graduate Record Examination, not just the traditionally required Law School Admission Test, has validity for law school admissions. The study is based on data from 21 law schools. Previously several individual law schools have conducted such studies, and some have then moved to accept the GRE. Those who produce the LSAT have cited the lack of a national study to raise questions about the studies by individual law schools. In a validity study, research is done on given test scores and subsequent first-year grades, in this case in law school. So ETS officials said that the study was significant.

While leading law schools increasingly back the use of the GRE, Kellye Testy, president and CEO of the Law School Admission Council (which runs the LSAT), said ETS is making "false claims," although she did not specify any such claims. "ETS is creating a great deal of confusion and unfairness for both law schools and law school applicants," she said.

