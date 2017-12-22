Title
University Press Group Changes Name
December 22, 2017
The American Association of University Presses has changed its name and is now the Association of University Presses. A statement from the group notes its "global" membership, and indeed there are members from Canada, Europe and Asia.
The press group will now use AUPresses as a short version of the name, ending years in which the initialism "AAUP" could mean the press group or the American Association of University Professors.
