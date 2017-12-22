Print This

University Press Group Changes Name

Scott Jaschik
December 22, 2017
New Association of University Presses logoThe American Association of University Presses has changed its name and is now the Association of University Presses. A statement from the group notes its "global" membership, and indeed there are members from Canada, Europe and Asia.

The press group will now use AUPresses as a short version of the name, ending years in which the initialism "AAUP" could mean the press group or the American Association of University Professors.

