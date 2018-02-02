Scrutiny of University of Michigan Endowment

As much as $4 billion of the University of Michigan's endowment is invested in funds whose executives are major donors to the university, The Detroit Free Press reported. The university invested funds in companies or funds owned or co-led by at least four of the nine members of a committee that advises Michigan on investment strategy. Some experts quoted in the article said that they saw conflicts of interest in the arrangements. But university officials said that there was no quid pro quo involved in the donations or investment decisions, and that the arrangements are appropriate.