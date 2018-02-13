Print This

Title

Case Western Will Remove Mural on Women in Science

By

Scott Jaschik
February 13, 2018
Comments
 
 

A year ago, Case Western unveiled a mural designed to celebrate women in science and engineering fields. But Cleveland.com reported that the mural, featuring a comic-book style design, offended some women, who didn't like the way women were portrayed. As a result, the university will rotate murals, painting over the mural that has received a mixed reception, so different images can be used for the same purpose.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Stakes Are Too High to Lower Support
Paying College Athletes
Junk-News Junkies

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

In Academia, You're Always Doing It Wrong
Australia and Appeals
Campus Identity Politics: Useful Critique or Repressive Regime?
Media Waits for No One
Are Our Social Media Behaviors Driven by Personal Preferences or Opportunity Structures?
Higher Ed Innovation Weekly Roundup 2.12.18

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top