Title
Case Western Will Remove Mural on Women in Science
February 13, 2018
A year ago, Case Western unveiled a mural designed to celebrate women in science and engineering fields. But Cleveland.com reported that the mural, featuring a comic-book style design, offended some women, who didn't like the way women were portrayed. As a result, the university will rotate murals, painting over the mural that has received a mixed reception, so different images can be used for the same purpose.
