Print This

Title

Flags Seized at University of Hawaii's Maui College

By

Scott Jaschik
February 19, 2018
Comments
 
 

A protest at the University of Hawaii Maui College last week included the seizure of the main U.S. and Hawaii flags from a flagpole on the campus, Maui News reported. Those protesting objected to the U.S. flag flying on top of the state flag. Officials have pledged to try to get money for two flagpoles so that the flags can be flown at equal heights on separate poles.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Stand Up to the Campus Bullies
Dead Fingers Talk
Only in America

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Accountability for What?
Does the OPM Industry Need a Professional Association?
Where to Begin With Building a Website
The Last Pharaoh of Ukraine’s Science
The Dueling Missions of the Diversity and Inclusion Office
Friday Fragments

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top