Title
Flags Seized at University of Hawaii's Maui College
February 19, 2018
A protest at the University of Hawaii Maui College last week included the seizure of the main U.S. and Hawaii flags from a flagpole on the campus, Maui News reported. Those protesting objected to the U.S. flag flying on top of the state flag. Officials have pledged to try to get money for two flagpoles so that the flags can be flown at equal heights on separate poles.
