Print This

Title

Pearson Projects Profit After 6-Year Slump

By

Lindsay McKenzie
February 26, 2018
Comments
 
 

Education publisher Pearson has reported a return to profit for the first time in six years.

Presenting the company’s annual financial results last week, CEO John Fallon said that the U.S. higher education business had stabilized after a difficult few years.

The company lost 2.6 billion pounds ($3.63 billion) last year, midway through its rocky transformation from print to digital. Fallon said that he was rebuilding the business for the “Spotify generation who want to rent, not own.” The company has recently focused efforts on rental programs, ebooks and digital courseware.

In further plans to streamline the business, Fallon announced that the company would be selling its K-12 business, which has reportedly been slow to adapt to digital. Pearson is in talks with potential buyers.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Stock image of handgun next to bullets and a stack of books.
Educate or Execute?
Illustration shows icons representing ability, learning, knowledge, development, skills, teaching, coaching and experience.
Skills Don’t Matter
(Outside Their Context)
A Dry Story

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Crisis of the 'Moderate' Conservative Public Intellectual
Civic Engagement as a High-Impact Practice
75 Million Reasons To Invest In Educators
Disabled in Grad School: How 'Out" Do I Need to Be
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 2
Recent Trends in Japanese Students Studying Abroad: Welcome News for Canada

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top