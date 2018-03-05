Crafton Hills College President, VP Placed on Leave

Two high-level administrators at Crafton Hills College were recently placed on administrative leave, as reported Friday by Redlands Daily Facts.

President Wei Zhou, who was appointed in June 2016, and Interim Vice President of Instruction Kathy Bakhit, who has served in the role since January 2017, were placed on leave effective immediately, according to a March 2 statement issued by the San Bernadino Community College District.

The statement didn’t provide a reason for the decision. “We thank them for their service at Crafton Hills College,” the statement reads. “However, it is SBCCD’s policy not to comment on matters relating to personnel.”

According to the statement, “SBCCD will work with faculty, staff, students and community members to launch a national search to recruit a new campus president and vice president of instruction. We are committed to building on Crafton Hills College’s legacy of innovative workforce development programs and academic excellence.”

Faculty and staff were made aware of the decision in a March 1 memo issued by District Chancellor Bruce Baron.