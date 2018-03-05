Harvard Professor Placed on Leave

Harvard University has placed a professor -- Jorge Domínguez, the Antonio Madero Professor for the Study of Mexico and chairman of the Harvard Academy for International and Area Studies -- on leave following reports that several former students and colleagues accused him of harassment, The Boston Globe reported. The Globe earlier reported that in 1983, Harvard disciplined him, but did not take away his job, "for sexually harassing a female faculty member and a graduate student." The Chronicle of Higher Education has also reported on other accusations against him. Domínguez has denied wrongdoing.

An email to Harvard students, quoted by the Globe, said that the leave will continue until a full investigation is complete, and that the university will not tolerate sexual harassment,”