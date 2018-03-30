Title
Auburn Will Expand Size of Faculty
March 30, 2018
Auburn University plans to hire 500 new faculty members by 2022, without increasing undergraduate enrollment. The plan was announced Thursday at the installation of Steven Leath as president. Some of the hiring will replace those professors who retire or leave. But Auburn also plans to increase the size of its total faculty from 1,144 to 1,250.
