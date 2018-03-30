Print This

Title

Auburn Will Expand Size of Faculty

By

Scott Jaschik
March 30, 2018
Comments
 
 

Auburn University plans to hire 500 new faculty members by 2022, without increasing undergraduate enrollment. The plan was announced Thursday at the installation of Steven Leath as president. Some of the hiring will replace those professors who retire or leave. But Auburn also plans to increase the size of its total faculty from 1,144 to 1,250.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Cover of Westworld and Philosophy, edited by James B. South and Kimberly S. Engels
Wild, Wild 'Westworld'
Academe vs. U.S. Gun Culture
Image of the Facebook app on a smartphone
Facebook’s Professor Problem

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

An Accidental Argument for Honors Programs
March Fiction
Five Interdisciplinary Skills for Your Resume
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 23 (End)
Not This Again: No, Algorithms Should Not Be Used to Grade Writing
Mind the Gap(s)

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top