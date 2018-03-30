Print This

Title

Colleges Urged to Consider Student Sleep Patterns

By

Scott Jaschik
March 30, 2018
Comments
 
 

Stock image of student dozing off in class.The sleep patterns and rest needs of a majority of students are inconsistent with the way colleges and universities schedule their courses, says a new study in the journal Scientific Reports. By failing to consider students' sleep patterns, colleges are making decisions that result in many students facing more academic difficulty than they might otherwise, says the study. The study was based on data from students at Northeastern Illinois University. The authors were Aaron Schirmer, a professor of biology there, and Benjamin Smarr, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, Berkeley. The misalignment that is the focus of their research is known as social jet lag.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Cover of Westworld and Philosophy, edited by James B. South and Kimberly S. Engels
Wild, Wild 'Westworld'
Academe vs. U.S. Gun Culture
Image of the Facebook app on a smartphone
Facebook’s Professor Problem

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

An Accidental Argument for Honors Programs
March Fiction
Five Interdisciplinary Skills for Your Resume
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 23 (End)
Not This Again: No, Algorithms Should Not Be Used to Grade Writing
Mind the Gap(s)

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top