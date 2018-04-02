Utah State Investigates Piano Program

Utah State University has hired an outside investigator to examine complaints about its piano program; students charge that sexist treatment and intimidation are common, and that the abuses have gone as far as sexual assault, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Twenty current and former students discussed concerns with the newspaper, and eight said they had complained to the university about the situation, some of them many years ago. The university said it would not discuss specific complaints while its investigation is ongoing, but that it would make the results of the investigation public.