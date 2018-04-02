Print This

Title

Utah State Investigates Piano Program

By

Scott Jaschik
April 2, 2018
Comments
 
 

Utah State University has hired an outside investigator to examine complaints about its piano program; students charge that sexist treatment and intimidation are common, and that the abuses have gone as far as sexual assault, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Twenty current and former students discussed concerns with the newspaper, and eight said they had complained to the university about the situation, some of them many years ago. The university said it would not discuss specific complaints while its investigation is ongoing, but that it would make the results of the investigation public.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Liberal Arts and the Meaning of a University
Cover of Westworld and Philosophy, edited by James B. South and Kimberly S. Engels
Wild, Wild 'Westworld'
Academe vs. U.S. Gun Culture

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

When Students Are Footing the Bill
Defending the Bad Against the Awful
Thoughts From the NY International Auto Show
Get Your Graduate Student Groove Back
Gatekeeping, Moderation, and Conspiracies
Ethiopia: A Transparent Approach to University President Selection

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top