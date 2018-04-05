Controversial Professor Will Return to Teaching

T. Florian Jaeger, a professor at the University of Rochester who has been accused of sexual harassment but was largely cleared by an independent panel that reviewed the case, will return to teaching this fall. Many of his accusers say the panel ignored key evidence, and they continue to say Jaeger should be ousted. But the panel found that most of his behavior, while in some cases unprofessional, did not violate rules in place at the time of the conduct.

The university released a statement that said in part, "We acknowledge that there may be a negative reaction from some to Professor Jaeger’s return to teaching. As an employer as well as an institution of higher education, we must make decisions based on our policies and our principles. One of those principles is that people can learn and improve throughout their lives. Multiple investigations determined that Professor Jaeger did not violate any laws or university policies, but aspects of his conduct a decade ago were determined to be unprofessional and inappropriate. As a result of these investigations, the university reprimanded him and took other appropriate corrective steps. The Faculty Senate recently censured him, but stopped short of calling for further action. Professor Jaeger has taken responsibility for his actions and apologized."