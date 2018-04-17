Print This

Title

Concerns on Police Arrest of Harvard Student

By

Scott Jaschik
April 17, 2018
Comments
 
 

Concerns are growing over how Cambridge police treated a black Harvard University student who was arrested Friday night. Local press accounts state that police responded to reports of a naked man walking next to a busy street. Most of the concern is not about police intervening with the student but how they did so -- video shows the student being punched after he was detained.

Harvard president Drew Faust sent a message to students and faculty members calling the reports about the incident "disturbing," and said that the student appeared to need help at the time he was arrested. While many details are not known, she said, the incident raised questions. "What we do know raises important issues about the relationship between police and the communities they serve, student health resources, and the manner in which University units operate with each other and with our partners in the community," Faust wrote.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Difficult Decisions for Small Colleges
There’s No Shame in Merging
Misguided Effort
to Dismantle Federal Protections

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Not a Success Story
Taking Diversity Seriously
Hans Rosling's 'Factfulness' and Other Books on Progress
Why Global Alumni Relations Matter
Lessons from the Facebook Fiasco
Thinking About Dual Academic Jobs as a Single Academic Career

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top