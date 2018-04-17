Concerns on Police Arrest of Harvard Student

Concerns are growing over how Cambridge police treated a black Harvard University student who was arrested Friday night. Local press accounts state that police responded to reports of a naked man walking next to a busy street. Most of the concern is not about police intervening with the student but how they did so -- video shows the student being punched after he was detained.

Harvard president Drew Faust sent a message to students and faculty members calling the reports about the incident "disturbing," and said that the student appeared to need help at the time he was arrested. While many details are not known, she said, the incident raised questions. "What we do know raises important issues about the relationship between police and the communities they serve, student health resources, and the manner in which University units operate with each other and with our partners in the community," Faust wrote.