Academic Minute: Communicating Across Cultural Differences

By

Doug Lederman
April 20, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Purdue University Week, Christi Masters, clinical assistant professor in the department of speech, language and hearing sciences at Purdue, says one way to improve communication with patients is to send doctors packing. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

