Inside Digital Learning: OER at Community Colleges
May 9, 2018
In "Inside Digital Learning" this week:
- Connecticut colleges ponder the future of online education as a statewide consortium prepares to shut down.
- Examining major experiments with open educational resources at several two-year colleges.
- An essay on technology as a "flotation device" for students, and Josh Kim's Q&A with the head of Rice University's Center for Teaching Excellence.
