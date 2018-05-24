Print This

Compilation on Grading Frustrations and Ideas

Scott Jaschik
May 24, 2018
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation,  "Grading: Frustrations and Ideas." You may download a copy free, here. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet, on Tuesday, June 19 at 2 p.m. Eastern.

