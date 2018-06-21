Print This

Special Report on Mergers

Scott Jaschik
June 21, 2018
Demographic realities and financial strains are leading more institutions to consider joining forces. To help inform those deliberations, Inside Higher Ed has produced an in-depth special report on the growing role of mergers in higher ed. The 80-page study -- with a mix of journalistic analysis, data and practical guidance for college leaders -- is available for purchase here.

The executive summary is available free here.

