U.S. Probes False Claims by Temple's Online M.B.A.

Scott Jaschik
July 25, 2018
Temple University this month admitted that, for years, its online M.B.A. program intentionally submitted false data about numerous program characteristics to U.S. News & World Report in an attempt to secure top rankings. Now, the U.S. Education Department is investigating whether Temple violated federal rules barring the deceiving of potential students, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Journal article said that the department has requested documents from Temple on the data it reported, and also brochures and other materials used to recruit students. A Temple spokesman said that the university was cooperating with the Education Department's request for information.

 

