Print This

Title

Gift to Spelman Is Largest of Books to HBCU

By

Scott Jaschik
September 4, 2018
Comments
 
 

Henry Louis Gates Jr., director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University, has donated more than 14,000 volumes to Spelman College in what is believed to be the largest donation of books to a historically black college. The volumes include an autographed first edition of James Baldwin’s second play, Blues for Mister Charlie, and an autographed first edition of Wole Soyinka’s The Interpreters, originally published in 1965. Soyinka was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Escaping Westworld
Wrinkles in Time
Medieval Studies Since Charlottesville

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Last First Day
Is NYTimes Correct That College Students Don't Read Books?
Labor and Digital Tracking

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top