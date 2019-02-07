Creighton Won't Honor Alumnus, Citing Offensive Emails

Creighton University will honor some of its alumni at a ceremony Friday, but the university has dropped Joe Ricketts from the list. Ricketts and his family own the Chicago Cubs. This week, the website Splinter published numerous emails to and from Ricketts in the period 2009-13 in which he engaged in conspiracy theories, made insulting statement about Muslims and asserted falsely (as did Donald Trump at the time) that President Obama was Muslim and born outside the United States.

The Reverend Daniel S. Hendrickson, president at Creighton, sent a message to alumni in which he said that "following my conversation yesterday with Mr. Ricketts, he will not be receiving the award on Friday. The news reports yesterday regarding Mr. Ricketts’ comments in personal emails do not reflect the values of our Jesuit, Catholic mission, including our focus on inclusiveness and diversity."