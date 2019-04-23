Trump Nominee's Views on Women in College Sports

Criticism of Stephen Moore, one of President Trump's nominees for the Federal Reserve Board, is increasingly focusing on Moore's attitudes about women. One column he wrote (and which he now says should be viewed simply as humor) appeared in National Review in 2002 and criticized the role of women in college athletics. "This year they allowed a woman [to] ref a men's NCAA game. Liberals celebrate this breakthrough as a triumph for gender equity. The NCAA has been touting this as [an] example of how progressive they are. I see it as an obscenity. Is there no area in life where men can take vacation from women? What's next? Women invited to bachelor parties? Women in combat? (Oh yeah, they've done that already.) Why can't women ref [the] women's games and men the men's games. I can't wait to see the first lady ref have a run in with Bobby Knight."

While the prior statement suggests acceptance of female competition (with female referees), Moore went on to say that the issue "speaks to a bigger and more serious social problem in America: the feminization of basketball generally. Turn on ESPN or even the networks these days and you're as likely to see women playing as men. USA Today devotes nearly half its basketball coverage to the gals: Stephen F. Austin beat Mary Washington 65-62. Do I have to shout [it] on a mountaintop? I don't care! No one does. We are being force fed lady hoops. I have never in my life met anyone who actually liked watching women's basketball. I don't even know any women who like women's basketball. There's no such thing (I hope) [as] an office pool for the women's NCAA tournament."