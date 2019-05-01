Print This

Law Mandates Accommodations for Religious Holidays

Elizabeth Redden
May 1, 2019
A new law in Washington State requires universities to make accommodations for students celebrating religious holidays, including by rescheduling exams and permitting absences, Religion News Service reported. The law requires students seeking accommodations to request them within the first two weeks of class. Professors are required to include information about the policy on their syllabi.

