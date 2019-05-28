Print This

Scientist Fired From Emory Disputes Charges

Elizabeth Redden
May 28, 2019
A neuroscientist fired by Emory University for allegedly failing to disclose funding and ties to Chinese institutions is disputing the charges, ScienceInsider reported. The neuroscientist, Li Xiao-Jiang, said the university terminated him and his wife and lab co-leader, neuroscientist Li Shihua, “simultaneously without any notice or opportunity for us to respond to unverified accusations.” He said that four Chinese nationals working in his laboratory as postdoctoral researchers were also terminated and given 30 days to leave the country.

Emory said in a statement last week that two faculty members were no longer employed by the university following an internal investigation prompted by a letter from the National Institutes of Health. Li said he had not received “any copy of investigation that was sent to NIH by Emory, though I have requested Emory to give it to me.” He said he had disclosed his Chinese research activity to Emory every year since 2012, and believes the termination may stem from “unverified information” found in a search of his emails, including unsigned or incomplete contracts, grant proposals, draft patents, and discussions about starting biotechnology companies.

An Emory spokesman declined ScienceInsider’s request for comment.

