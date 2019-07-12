For-Profit College to Relieve $1.6M in Student Debt and Close

A for-profit college in Massachusetts will pay $1.6 million in debt relief to former students and shut its doors, the state's attorney general announced Thursday.

Maura Healey said that Salter College, which is part of a chain known as Premier Education Group, would pay the state $100,000 and relieve $1.6 million in debt owed by students to resolve charges that it “misled students and deprived them of the information they needed to make informed choices about their education.”

The Worcester Telegram and Gazette reported that officials of Premier and Salter could not be reached for comment. Premier was the subject of an investigation by NBC News and the Hechinger Group this month.