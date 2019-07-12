Print This

Title

For-Profit College to Relieve $1.6M in Student Debt and Close

By

Doug Lederman
July 12, 2019
Comments
 
 

A for-profit college in Massachusetts will pay $1.6 million in debt relief to former students and shut its doors, the state's attorney general announced Thursday.

Maura Healey said that Salter College, which is part of a chain known as Premier Education Group, would pay the state $100,000 and relieve $1.6 million in debt owed by students to resolve charges that it “misled students and deprived them of the information they needed to make informed choices about their education.”

The Worcester Telegram and Gazette reported that officials of Premier and Salter could not be reached for comment. Premier was the subject of an investigation by NBC News and the Hechinger Group this month.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Reading the Border Crisis
Cause for Pessimism?
The Mismatch Between College Training
and Worker Demand

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Guest Post: Reclaiming Assessment's Promise
Book Consumption and Professional Productivity
Friday Fragments
What's the Big Idea?
What's Your Summer Vibe?
Three Tips for Managing Website Chaos

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Survey of business officers finds four-year publics see peril ahead

Scholar Loses Professorship Over His Book

Amazon to Spend $700 Million on Training, Mostly Outside College

For-Profit College to Relieve $1.6M in Student Debt and Close

British universities see big jump in Chinese undergraduate applicants

Brigham Young Changes Honor Code -- a Bit

Pennsylvania state system tries to draw redesign efforts off the page and into reality

New Chinese model for higher education

New research shows reducing borrowing can hurt students' success in college

Back to Top