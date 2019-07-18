Print This

Title

Community Colleges Get Funding Boost -- and Slash Tuition

By

Doug Lederman
July 18, 2019
Comments
 
 

When states cut funding for their public colleges, the institutions almost always raise tuition to make up for it. When states increase funding, the reverse isn't always true.

But the Lamar State Colleges, a trio of community colleges that are part of the Texas State University system, are doing just that, The Texas Tribune reported.

The colleges -- Lamar State College Orange, Lamar State College Port Arthur and Lamar Institute of Technology -- received a $17.3 million increase in state support, resulting in a roughly 25 percent cut in tuition.

“The funds to operate a college essentially come from the students or the state,” Brian McCall, chancellor of the Texas State system and a former legislator, told the Tribune. “So the state did very much what was the right thing and stepped up, and as a result, we'll be able to lower tuition by, on average, 25 percent.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

It's Time for Term Limits
He Got It Half Right
No More Grouchos

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Program Grad Rates
A Pearson Hypothesis
Don’t Skimp on the Logos
Pushing Back on My Idea That Low-Cost Online Master's Programs Are New
Pearson and Pedagogy
Interfaith Work, Natural Law, Unalienable Rights

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

UT Arlington takes new approach to career training within arts disciplines

Florida governor signs tough new hazing law

Misunderstanding in $11.6 Million Campus Purchase?

Author discusses new book on "breakout moves" to community college teaching

How to write a publishable journal article (opinion)

Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of the increasingly divisive

Perspectives from the field on Amazon's big-dollar entry into training workers

Amazon, Google and other tech companies expand their postsecondary credential offerings

Community Colleges Get Funding Boost -- and Slash Tuition

Back to Top