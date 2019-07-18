Title
Community Colleges Get Funding Boost -- and Slash Tuition
When states cut funding for their public colleges, the institutions almost always raise tuition to make up for it. When states increase funding, the reverse isn't always true.
But the Lamar State Colleges, a trio of community colleges that are part of the Texas State University system, are doing just that, The Texas Tribune reported.
The colleges -- Lamar State College Orange, Lamar State College Port Arthur and Lamar Institute of Technology -- received a $17.3 million increase in state support, resulting in a roughly 25 percent cut in tuition.
“The funds to operate a college essentially come from the students or the state,” Brian McCall, chancellor of the Texas State system and a former legislator, told the Tribune. “So the state did very much what was the right thing and stepped up, and as a result, we'll be able to lower tuition by, on average, 25 percent.”
