North Texas Lawyer Resigns After Using N-Word

Caitlin Sewell resigned as assistant general counsel of the University of North Texas on Friday, less than 24 hours after she used the N-word in a campus forum on hate speech, The Dallas Morning News reported. She said, “You know, you can say a lot of offensive things in here because it’s impossible to talk about the First Amendment without saying horrible things. Um, you know, ‘You’re just a dumb n****r and I hate you.’ That alone, that’s protected speech.” As soon as she spoke, students demanded her resignation. Sewell said she wished she had censored herself.

Neal Smatresk, president of North Texas, released a statement that said, "While the individual was trying to make a point about First Amendment speech, this language is never condoned in our community which prides itself on our diversity and caring nature."