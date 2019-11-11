Title
North Texas Lawyer Resigns After Using N-Word
Caitlin Sewell resigned as assistant general counsel of the University of North Texas on Friday, less than 24 hours after she used the N-word in a campus forum on hate speech, The Dallas Morning News reported. She said, “You know, you can say a lot of offensive things in here because it’s impossible to talk about the First Amendment without saying horrible things. Um, you know, ‘You’re just a dumb n****r and I hate you.’ That alone, that’s protected speech.” As soon as she spoke, students demanded her resignation. Sewell said she wished she had censored herself.
Neal Smatresk, president of North Texas, released a statement that said, "While the individual was trying to make a point about First Amendment speech, this language is never condoned in our community which prides itself on our diversity and caring nature."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Scholars of religion and biblical literature object to having conference badges coded and scanned
Wichita State's Faculty Senate thinks less is more when it comes to gen ed
Washington State is narrowly voting down affirmative action
Buttigieg's $500 Billion Free Tuition Plan
Report features more ominous signs for M.B.A. admissions
The difference between college counseling and college coaching is increasingly important (opinion)
In Break With Precedent, No Professors on Wisconsin Presidential Search
Fresno State Reconsidering Gym Dress Code
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!