Title

DeVos Will Move Ahead With Title IX Plans

By

Scott Jaschik
November 26, 2019
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will move ahead with controversial regulations on Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, "including a provision requiring universities to allow cross-examination of those alleging sexual harassment or assault," The Washington Post reported. Timing remains uncertain, as the rules are currently at the White House Office of Management and Budget.

