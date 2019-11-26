Title
DeVos Will Move Ahead With Title IX Plans
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will move ahead with controversial regulations on Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, "including a provision requiring universities to allow cross-examination of those alleging sexual harassment or assault," The Washington Post reported. Timing remains uncertain, as the rules are currently at the White House Office of Management and Budget.
