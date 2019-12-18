Title
Closing Art School to Sell Collection
By
The Memphis College of Art announced two years ago that it was closing. Next month the college will auction off its entire legacy collection of 500 works of art, according to WMC 5, a local television station.
The small nonprofit college's board determined in 2017 that an "independent, private fine arts and design college is no longer financially sustainable in Memphis." The board at the time cited declining enrollment, real estate debt and the lack of a viable plan for long-term sustainability.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
A new (Jesuit) model for community colleges
Study suggests that professors should standardize their grading curves to boost women's enrollment i
Colleges explore ways to reduce academic stress
Congressional budget deal would increase funding for higher education and scientific research
Closing Art School to Sell Collection
The colleges and universities with the most online students in 2018
Database Comparing Institutional Policies
The Path to Stagnation for Higher Ed Providers
Advice for women who have just taken the position of college or university president (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!