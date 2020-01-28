China Cancels Standardized Tests Due to Coronavirus

China has canceled standardized test dates for common English language proficiency and graduate entry tests due to concerns about containing the spread of the novel coronavirus, potentially disrupting the plans of students who planned to use scores from the tests to apply for colleges overseas, Bloomberg reported. China's National Education Examinations Authority said all test dates for the Graduate Record Examination (GRE), the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) scheduled for February have been canceled.