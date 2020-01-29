Harvard Professor Charged in Connection With Chinese Funding

Charles M. Lieber, the chair of Harvard University’s department of chemistry and chemical biology, was charged Tuesday with making false statements about money he received from a Chinese government program, The New York Times reported. Lieber was charged with misrepresenting his Chinese ties to the Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health.

Lieber was one of three Boston-area scientists charged Tuesday in connection to their ties to China. Prosecutors said Zaosong Zheng, a Harvard-affiliated researcher, was caught with 21 vials of cells stolen from a laboratory at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital; prosecutors said he planned to publish results in China under his own name. And Yanqing Ye, a student at Boston University until last spring, was accused by prosecutors of lying to authorities about her status as a lieutenant in the People’s Liberation Army.