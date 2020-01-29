Print

Title

Harvard Professor Charged in Connection With Chinese Funding

By

Elizabeth Redden
January 29, 2020
Comments
 
 

Charles M. Lieber, the chair of Harvard University’s department of chemistry and chemical biology, was charged Tuesday with making false statements about money he received from a Chinese government program, The New York Times reported. Lieber was charged with misrepresenting his Chinese ties to the Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health.

Lieber was one of three Boston-area scientists charged Tuesday in connection to their ties to China. Prosecutors said Zaosong Zheng, a Harvard-affiliated researcher, was caught with 21 vials of cells stolen from a laboratory at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital; prosecutors said he planned to publish results in China under his own name. And Yanqing Ye, a student at Boston University until last spring, was accused by prosecutors of lying to authorities about her status as a lieutenant in the People’s Liberation Army.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Curing Programmitis to Create
Diverse Student Success
The Limitations of Need-Blind Admissions
Improved Grading Makes Classrooms
More Equitable

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Dawn of 5G: Empowering VR, AR and Much More
Disruptive Innovation, Higher Ed and the Legacy of Clayton M. Christensen
"Public Charge" and Financial Aid
The Grad Abroad: A Guide to Voting Absentee
Creating Richer, More Robust, Less Confusing Online Learning Experiences
Diversity in America Today

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Colleges restrict university travel to China in response to coronavirus

Can there be national progress on postsecondary learning? If so, who leads?

A professor gives three reasons why he doesn't allow cellphones in his classes (opinion)

A Ph.D. student describes what he's learned about grad school over his first semester (opinion)

Trustees growing increasingly worried about the future of higher education in the U.S., polling show

Disruptive Innovation, Higher Ed and the Legacy of Clayton M. Christensen

The importance of knowing the competencies that employers seek (essay)

Federal appeals court blocks adjunct union at Duquesne

"Public Charge" and Financial Aid | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top