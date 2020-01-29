Title
Harvard Professor Charged in Connection With Chinese Funding
Charles M. Lieber, the chair of Harvard University’s department of chemistry and chemical biology, was charged Tuesday with making false statements about money he received from a Chinese government program, The New York Times reported. Lieber was charged with misrepresenting his Chinese ties to the Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health.
Lieber was one of three Boston-area scientists charged Tuesday in connection to their ties to China. Prosecutors said Zaosong Zheng, a Harvard-affiliated researcher, was caught with 21 vials of cells stolen from a laboratory at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital; prosecutors said he planned to publish results in China under his own name. And Yanqing Ye, a student at Boston University until last spring, was accused by prosecutors of lying to authorities about her status as a lieutenant in the People’s Liberation Army.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Colleges restrict university travel to China in response to coronavirus
Can there be national progress on postsecondary learning? If so, who leads?
A professor gives three reasons why he doesn't allow cellphones in his classes (opinion)
A Ph.D. student describes what he's learned about grad school over his first semester (opinion)
Trustees growing increasingly worried about the future of higher education in the U.S., polling show
Disruptive Innovation, Higher Ed and the Legacy of Clayton M. Christensen
The importance of knowing the competencies that employers seek (essay)
Federal appeals court blocks adjunct union at Duquesne
"Public Charge" and Financial Aid | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!