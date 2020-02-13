Print

Hampton Pharmacy Program Loses Accreditation

Lilah Burke
February 13, 2020
The Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education decided to revoke the accreditation for Hampton University’s pharmacy program at the council’s January meeting, The Daily Press reported.

State law requires pharmacists to have a degree from an institution accredited by the council. Hampton, a historically black institution in Virginia, is planning to implement a teach-out plan, allowing current students to graduate from an accredited program.

Hampton was put on probation by the pharmacy accreditor in July 2017 due to issues regarding student progression and curriculum. The program had the nation’s seventh-lowest pass rate on the NAPLEX, the pharmacists’ licensure exam, in 2018, with only 73 percent of graduates passing on their first attempts.

