Cal Lutheran Will Give Credit to All AP Test Takers

California Lutheran University has adopted a "compassionate" Advanced Placement policy, giving any student who registered for an AP test this spring the full credit for the course (as if the students received a 5 on the AP exam). The policy was designed to reflect the fact that students did not have normal AP courses or exams this year. “We recognize this is not a normal school year, these were not normal AP courses, and these were not normal AP tests,” said Cal Lutheran sociology professor Adina Nack, who advocated for the policy. “University officials decided to be as compassionate and equitable as possible.”