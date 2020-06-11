Latinos, African Americans Most Likely to Change Education Plans

The pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the education plans of people of color, with half of Latinos and about 40 percent of black and Asian Americans canceling or otherwise changing their plans.

That's the top-line finding from the latest Public Viewpoint survey from the Strada Education Network. Over all, 35 percent of Americans have canceled or changed their education plans, including delaying enrollment, reducing courses or switching institutions. The nationally representative survey found that Latinos (32 percent) were particularly likely to have canceled or delayed their plans -- double the rate of white Americans (16 percent) -- followed by black (24 percent) and Asian Americans (21 percent).

At the same time, however, black Americans and Latinos are both more likely to say they intend to enroll in education and training programs in the next six months, highlighting the significant level of uncertainty across higher education and society.

The survey, which tracks employment along with education, also found that Latinos (24 percent) and black Americans (23 percent) are more likely to have been laid off than white Americans (15 percent), and that people of color who remain employed are more worried about losing their jobs.