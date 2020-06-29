Title
Oregon Universities to No Longer Call Rivalry ‘Civil War’
By
The University of Oregon and Oregon State University have mutually agreed to no longer refer to athletic events between the rivals as the "Civil War."
"Today's announcement is not only right but is a long time coming," said UO athletic director Rob Mullens in a press release. "Thanks also to our current student-athletes for their leadership and input during this process. We must all recognize the power of words and the symbolism associated with the Civil War. This mutual decision is in the best interests of both schools."
UO president Michael Schill thanked athletes who had raised concerns about the name. "We need to make this change to align the words and symbols we use around athletic endeavors with our shared campus values of equity and inclusivity," he said in the release.
