Jerry Falwell Officially Resigns

Jerry Falwell Jr. has officially resigned from Liberty University, the university confirmed Tuesday.

Falwell submitted his resignation letter through an attorney late Monday night after promising and later withdrawing his resignation earlier in the day. Yesterday, the university's Board of Trustees accepted his resignation as chancellor and president and his resignation from its Board of Directors.

Liberty will pay severance compensation to Falwell based on his pre-existing employment contract. A university spokesperson did not respond to questions about the details of the compensation. Falwell received over $1 million in compensation in 2018, according to Liberty tax documents filed that year, the most recent available.

“I am so encouraged by the unity of Christ that I saw exemplified by our Board today,” acting board chairman Allen McFarland said in a press release. “Liberty University’s future is very bright and in capable hands of leaders who are committed to being good stewards of what the Lord has entrusted.”

The board will select a search committee for a new president at its next meeting. Jerry Prevo, the university’s provost, will stay on as acting president.

“Our students are ready to be world changers as Champions for Christ. Their spirit is strong as they look to the future. I intend to do all I can to nurture their spiritual side as they grow academically and enjoy all our campus has to offer,” Prevo said in a press release.

Liberty University and Falwell did not respond to requests for comment.

Falwell had been on administrative leave since Aug. 7 after he posted a photo of himself with his pants unzipped, a drink in his hand and his arm around a woman whose pants were also unzipped. Then this week claims surfaced about an alleged affair involving Falwell, his wife and another man. Falwell claimed the other man had threatened extortion, threatening to release details of a past affair with Falwell's wife.