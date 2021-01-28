Title
Disadvantaged Students Lose a Fierce Advocate
Andrew Nichols, a researcher at the Education Trust whose studies of educational gaps and financial aid regularly revealed inequities affecting low-income and minority students, died Tuesday of brain cancer. Nichols previously held research positions at the Maryland Higher Education Commission and the Pell Institute for the Study of Opportunity in Higher Education.
