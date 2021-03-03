North Idaho ‘Will Need to Work Through’ Leadership Issues, President Says

The North Idaho College Board of Trustees last month rejected a resolution that would have removed Todd Banducci as board chairman following several weeks of calls for him to step down, The Spokesman-Review reported.

Trustee Christie Wood called for Banducci’s resignation in a letter to Rick MacLennan, president of the college, several weeks ago. She was responding to an earlier message from MacLennan that described Banducci allegedly exhibiting threatening and aggressive behavior.

MacLennan expressed his concern with the board's earlier vote in a Feb. 12 email obtained by The Spokesman-Review.

“Further, your actions, in effect, are sending a clear message to the college community that any instances of intimidation and aggression one might experience, by persons of privilege and in positions of power, are likely to be ignored and dismissed,” MacLennan wrote in the email.

He also said during a board meeting last week that he was committed to helping the college move past the issue despite calling Banducci’s behavior an “untenable situation.”

“These are more than serious distractions,” MacLennan said. “They are issues that the board and the administration will need to work through. I don’t take any pleasure in any of this, but I’m committed to do my part to move these things forward.”

Student representatives sent a letter to the board last week that called on members to resolve their internal issues, but it did not call for Banducci’s removal. The faculty and staff assemblies have approved votes of no confidence in Banducci’s leadership.

Banducci said last week that he hopes the board will be able to move forward, The Spokesman-Review reported.

“I appreciate the concerns, but here’s the thing: we’ve got to get our act together in the senior leadership, but don’t let that distract you from doing your jobs,” Banducci said Wednesday, addressing college faculty and staff representatives, “And I hope it hasn’t.”