Title
Schools of Agriculture Need Substantial Building Upgrades
Facilities at many schools of agriculture are in desperate need of repair, according to a study from the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities released Thursday.
Schools of agriculture that are authorized for funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture need a combined $11.5 billion in repairs and renovations to their buildings and supporting facilities.
Seven in 10 schools of agriculture at land-grant universities are more than 25 years old and need urgent upgrades to remain safe and useful, the study said. The aging facilities are plagued with leaking roofs, cracked foundations, poorly insulated windows and doors, old and outdated laboratories, or potential health and safety problems for people who use them.
Delayed maintenance could threaten research on food safety, security, natural resources, climate change and other issues, the study said. Many universities have postponed upgrades due to insufficient funding or resource redistribution.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
John Carroll U dramatically alters terms of tenure
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Northwestern President Plans Departure
Resources on avoiding self-plagiarism are scarce and problematic (opinion)
Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning
New presidents or provosts: Catawba Gutmann Iowa Lehman NKU St. Ambrose St. Lawrence TSTC Wake Fores
8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma
Geisel Name Will Stay on Dartmouth's Medical School
Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »