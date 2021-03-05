Print

Schools of Agriculture Need Substantial Building Upgrades

Emma Whitford
March 5, 2021
 
 

Facilities at many schools of agriculture are in desperate need of repair, according to a study from the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities released Thursday.

Schools of agriculture that are authorized for funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture need a combined $11.5 billion in repairs and renovations to their buildings and supporting facilities.

Seven in 10 schools of agriculture at land-grant universities are more than 25 years old and need urgent upgrades to remain safe and useful, the study said. The aging facilities are plagued with leaking roofs, cracked foundations, poorly insulated windows and doors, old and outdated laboratories, or potential health and safety problems for people who use them.

Delayed maintenance could threaten research on food safety, security, natural resources, climate change and other issues, the study said. Many universities have postponed upgrades due to insufficient funding or resource redistribution.

