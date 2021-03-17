Colleges, McKinsey and Strada Start Task Force on Higher Education and Opportunity

The leaders of three dozen colleges and universities plus global consulting giant McKinsey & Co. and Strada Education Network, a nonprofit focused on the education-to-employment pipeline, announced a new group Monday called the Taskforce on Higher Education and Opportunity.

Motivation for the group comes from the global pandemic, income inequality and the way the world of work is changing. An announcement also noted that unemployment for recent college graduates is nearly double what it was during the Great Recession of 2008. Fallout from these changes is disproportionately felt by people of color, regardless of educational background, the announcement added.

Collectively, members of the group account for 2.5 million students across the country. Its goals are to ensure student success, partner with local communities and reimagine how higher education is delivered.

Early actions discussed reflect at least in part a push toward more credentialism -- a first round of initiatives “will help prepare students for post-graduate employment through internships, mentoring, credentialing opportunities, and other professional development programs,” according to the announcement of the group. Early efforts will include “connecting students to internships and co-ops, subsidizing professional credentialing exam fees, and partnering with regional employers to develop certificates for students to gain before they graduate,” the group’s website says.

Individual members will have differing initiatives. The group intends to add members in the future.

A list of group members follows.