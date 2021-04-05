Print

Richmond Faculty Criticize Board Chair's Comments

Scott Jaschik
April 5, 2021
 
 

The University of Richmond Faculty Senate, which is pushing for the university to change some building names that honor people who owned slaves and promoted white supremacy, on Friday passed a resolution criticizing the rector, Paul Queally, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Faculty members says that Queally, in a discussion of the building names, referred to students as Black, brown and “regular students.” Queally did not respond to a request for comment.

