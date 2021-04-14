Title
College Fines Students for Not Wearing Face Masks
April 14, 2021
Saint Joseph's College in Maine is issuing $50 tickets to students for failing to wear a face mask, the Associated Press reported.
The college has issued more than 20 tickets during the past two weeks.
