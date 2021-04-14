Print

Title

College Fines Students for Not Wearing Face Masks

By

Scott Jaschik
April 14, 2021
 
 

Saint Joseph's College in Maine is issuing $50 tickets to students for failing to wear a face mask, the Associated Press reported.

The college has issued more than 20 tickets during the past two weeks.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

3 Ways to Support Immigration-Impacted Students
Higher Education Must Stand Up for Voting Rights
Colleges Can Teach How to Open Eyes and Ears

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Casting Against Type
Desk Telephones on Campus: Not Quite Dead Yet
Learning From Students
Words Matter
Setting Free
Doing More Will Not Solve the Mental Health Crisis

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top