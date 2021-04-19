Title
Academic Minute: Music and the Language of Emotion
April 19, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Kent State University’s Brain Health Research Institute Week: Joshua Albrecht, assistant professor in the school of music, explores how music can affect us in many ways. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Test-optional colleges get more Pell Grant students, minority students and women
- Zoom addresses academic freedom and censorship concerns
- Study suggests American colleges explain diversity in a way that appeals to white, not Black, people
- Advice for salary negotiations (opinion)
- Liberty sues former president Jerry Falwell Jr.
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »