Academic Minute: Music and the Language of Emotion

By

Doug Lederman
April 19, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Kent State University’s Brain Health Research Institute Week: Joshua Albrecht, assistant professor in the school of music, explores how music can affect us in many ways. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

