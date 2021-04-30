Title
Academic Minute: Race and National Identity in France
April 30, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Katelyn Knox, associate professor in the department of languages, linguistics, literatures and cultures at the University of Central Arkansas, explores how to fight racism in a purportedly postracial society. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
