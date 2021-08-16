464 Clark Atlanta Students Show Up and Have No Dorms

Students at Clark Atlanta University showed up this weekend to move into their dormitory rooms. But 464 of them couldn't get into their rooms because renovations are ongoing, WSB-TV News reported. The university will use hotels for now.

President George T. French, Jr. in a statement to students Sunday begged for forgiveness. "It is indefensible. As the 'buck stops' with me, I prefer to acknowledge this dereliction and ask your forgiveness rather than making excuses," French said.