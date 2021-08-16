SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
464 Clark Atlanta Students Show Up and Have No Dorms
August 16, 2021
Students at Clark Atlanta University showed up this weekend to move into their dormitory rooms. But 464 of them couldn't get into their rooms because renovations are ongoing, WSB-TV News reported. The university will use hotels for now.
President George T. French, Jr. in a statement to students Sunday begged for forgiveness. "It is indefensible. As the 'buck stops' with me, I prefer to acknowledge this dereliction and ask your forgiveness rather than making excuses," French said.
