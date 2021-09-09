College Education Is Drawing Political Party Lines

Though college graduates are a growing and increasingly vocal part of the Democratic Party's base, the party hasn't grown any stronger, because at the same time, it's losing white voters without a degree, according to The New York Times.

American politics is realigning along cultural and educational lines -- a switch from the 20th century, when party lines were drawn based on class and income, the author wrote. College graduates have been pushing Democrats to adopt their interests and values, alienating the party's former working-class base in the process.

"Over the longer run, some Republicans even fantasize that the rise of educational polarization might begin to erode the Democratic advantage among voters of color without a college degree," the article said. "Perhaps a similar phenomenon may help explain how Donald J. Trump, who mobilized racial animus for political gain, nonetheless fared better among voters of color than previous Republicans did, and fared worse among white voters."