Professor Says He Quit Job Over Lack of COVID-19 Safety
James Schiffman has resigned as a professor at Georgia College & State University, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Schiffman is a longtime journalist with CNN and The Wall Street Journal. He had expected to teach for at least two more years. He has taught there for a decade.
“The primary thing is the Omicron variant and the prospects of going through this whole business again in January,” said Schiffman. “I’m double vaccinated and boosted so this doesn’t stem from great personal worry. But, if Omicron is bad or it turns out the vaccine doesn’t work quite as well, I could see myself in January taking my courses online, in which case the administration would crack down on me quickly.”
He has already lost the right to teach some classes for turning them into online offerings.
Omar Odeh, Georgia College & State University's associate vice president for strategic communications, said the university does not comment on personnel matters. “We understand the anxieties many of us have with respect to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” he said.
